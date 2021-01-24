Scrypta Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $901.00 (LYRA)

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded 102.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One Scrypta coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0216 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges. Scrypta has a total market capitalization of $341,389.62 and $901.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Scrypta has traded down 30.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00011223 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00009147 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006513 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003219 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001152 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000074 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 32.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Scrypta

Scrypta is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 18,614,352 coins and its circulating supply is 15,814,352 coins. Scrypta’s official message board is medium.com/@scryptachain . The official website for Scrypta is scryptachain.org/en/homepage

Buying and Selling Scrypta

Scrypta can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scrypta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scrypta using one of the exchanges listed above.

