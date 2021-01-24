Secret Trading Up 6.7% Over Last 7 Days (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 24th. One Secret coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.20 or 0.00003652 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Secret has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar. Secret has a total market capitalization of $83.52 million and $510,638.00 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Secret alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.09 or 0.00329396 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00030085 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001100 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $508.51 or 0.01549676 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Degenerator (MEME) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC.

About Secret

Secret is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 175,592,767 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. Secret’s official website is scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Block Rewards500 coins per block until block 2000250 coins per block until block 4000125 coins per block until block 800062.5 coins per block until block 1600031.25 coins per block until block 224000 “

Buying and Selling Secret

Secret can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.