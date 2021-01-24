Seele-N Market Cap Reaches $6.02 Million (SEELE)

Seele-N (CURRENCY:SEELE) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One Seele-N token can now be bought for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. Seele-N has a total market capitalization of $6.02 million and approximately $5.10 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Seele-N has traded down 19.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.57 or 0.00077044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $272.62 or 0.00855020 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00054818 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006082 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,424.97 or 0.04469116 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00016367 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00018053 BTC.

Seele-N Token Profile

Seele-N (CRYPTO:SEELE) is a token. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 699,592,066 tokens. Seele-N’s official website is seele.pro . Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech . Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech

