SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.13.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SEIC. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.50 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of SEI Investments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $59.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $35.40 and a 1 year high of $69.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.36.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $424.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.73 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 27.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.35. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

In other news, EVP Ryan Hicke sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total transaction of $934,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,146,314.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Meyer sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total transaction of $394,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,349,457.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,391 shares of company stock valued at $9,931,431 in the last ninety days. 23.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in SEI Investments by 19.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,030,000 after acquiring an additional 35,067 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in SEI Investments in the first quarter valued at about $1,155,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in SEI Investments by 3.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in SEI Investments in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic increased its stake in SEI Investments by 6.7% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 32,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

