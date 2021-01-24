Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.08.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SMTC shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Semtech from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Semtech from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Semtech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

In other Semtech news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total transaction of $2,517,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,783.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $243,510.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,005 shares in the company, valued at $7,468,045.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,424 shares of company stock worth $10,713,918. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Semtech by 187.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Semtech by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Semtech by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Semtech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Semtech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMTC opened at $82.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.65, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.97. Semtech has a 1 year low of $26.03 and a 1 year high of $83.26.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $154.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.88 million. Semtech had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Semtech will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

