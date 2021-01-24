Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.08.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SMTC shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Semtech from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Semtech from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Semtech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.
In other Semtech news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total transaction of $2,517,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,783.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $243,510.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,005 shares in the company, valued at $7,468,045.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,424 shares of company stock worth $10,713,918. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of SMTC opened at $82.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.65, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.97. Semtech has a 1 year low of $26.03 and a 1 year high of $83.26.
Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $154.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.88 million. Semtech had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Semtech will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Semtech Company Profile
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
See Also: 52-Week High/Low
Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.