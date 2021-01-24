Semux (SEM) Price Hits $0.0105 on Top Exchanges

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded down 10.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Semux has a market cap of $132,871.44 and $4,383.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Semux has traded down 36.2% against the US dollar. One Semux token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00008497 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00009562 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002758 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004214 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001329 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002567 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001163 BTC.

About Semux

Semux is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 12,712,343 tokens. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Semux is www.semux.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Buying and Selling Semux

Semux can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Semux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

