Sentinel Chain Price Hits $0.0006 on Exchanges (SENC)

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. Over the last week, Sentinel Chain has traded 22.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sentinel Chain has a market capitalization of $127,369.99 and $11,235.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00075060 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $247.11 or 0.00771398 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006084 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00051962 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,418.70 or 0.04428702 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00014998 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00017909 BTC.

Sentinel Chain Profile

Sentinel Chain (CRYPTO:SENC) is a token. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 tokens. The official website for Sentinel Chain is www.sentinel-chain.org . Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Sentinel Chain is www.medium.com/sentinelchain . The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Sentinel Chain

