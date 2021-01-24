Sentinel Market Capitalization Achieves $8.62 Million (SENT)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 24th. One Sentinel token can now be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Sentinel has a market cap of $8.62 million and $101,688.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sentinel has traded 18% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000289 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Profile

Sentinel is a token. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co

Buying and Selling Sentinel

Sentinel can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

