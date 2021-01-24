Sentinel Protocol 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.38 Million (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. Sentinel Protocol has a market capitalization of $12.68 million and $1.38 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Sentinel Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0287 or 0.00000090 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00021742 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00011063 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004248 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004371 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded up 39.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004334 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Profile

Sentinel Protocol is a token. It launched on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 441,512,615 tokens. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Sentinel Protocol Token Trading

Sentinel Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

