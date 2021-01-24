Sentinel (SENT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $283,561.00

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. During the last week, Sentinel has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. Sentinel has a total market cap of $10.71 million and approximately $283,561.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel token can now be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000283 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Profile

SENT is a token. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co

Buying and Selling Sentinel

Sentinel can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

