Sentivate Achieves Market Cap of $11.78 Million (SNTVT)

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One Sentivate coin can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Sentivate has a total market capitalization of $11.78 million and $211,352.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sentivate has traded up 11% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sentivate Coin Profile

Sentivate (SNTVT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,442,164,335 coins. Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com . The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Sentivate Coin Trading

Sentivate can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentivate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentivate using one of the exchanges listed above.

