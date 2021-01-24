Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.90.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCRB. JMP Securities began coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Seres Therapeutics stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.05. The stock had a trading volume of 817,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,722. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.56 and a beta of 4.07. The company has a current ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Seres Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $38.50.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2,867.98% and a negative net margin of 385.22%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCRB. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 225.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for preventing recurrence of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

