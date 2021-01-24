Serum (SRM) Trading 7.5% Higher Over Last Week

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded up 7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One Serum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.91 or 0.00006034 BTC on exchanges. Serum has a market capitalization of $95.59 million and approximately $94.26 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Serum has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00055260 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00130397 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00076510 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $91.55 or 0.00288969 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00071500 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00039434 BTC.

About Serum

Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Serum’s official website is projectserum.com

Serum Coin Trading

Serum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

