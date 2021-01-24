Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.67.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SVC. B. Riley cut shares of Service Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Service Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Service Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Service Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Service Properties Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

Service Properties Trust stock opened at $11.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.39. Service Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $3.59 and a 1-year high of $23.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 2.45.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.22). Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 11.96% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. Equities analysts expect that Service Properties Trust will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.06%.

In other Service Properties Trust news, Director John L. Harrington sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $202,338.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Harrington sold 26,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $338,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust during the third quarter worth $64,000. Delta Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust during the third quarter worth $103,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust during the third quarter worth $134,000. 71.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

Featured Article: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.