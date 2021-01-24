Sessia (KICKS) Trading Down 6.3% Over Last Week

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One Sessia coin can now be bought for about $0.0864 or 0.00000272 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Sessia has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sessia has a total market capitalization of $779,919.91 and approximately $42,487.00 worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Sessia

Sessia (CRYPTO:KICKS) is a coin. It launched on March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,027,300 coins. Sessia’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sessia is sessia.com . The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sessia is a unique software solution for iOS and Android which helps businesses establish direct contact with their clients using the advantages of blockchain technology. Sessia has managed to combine a marketplace with a social network, enabling people to independently choose goods and services based on their friends’ recommendations. Businesses get a great opportunity to distribute their marketing budget among clients who can actually bring new customers, rather than pay for the services of third-party advertising agencies. “

Buying and Selling Sessia

Sessia can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sessia directly using U.S. dollars.

