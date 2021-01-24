SF Capital Reaches Market Capitalization of $98,624.04 (SFCP)

SF Capital (CURRENCY:SFCP) traded 22.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One SF Capital coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SF Capital has traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. SF Capital has a total market cap of $98,624.04 and $250.00 worth of SF Capital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00055847 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00129600 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00077203 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.35 or 0.00291368 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00071663 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00039749 BTC.

SF Capital Coin Profile

SF Capital’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,500 coins. SF Capital’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . SF Capital’s official website is www.sfcapital.io

SF Capital Coin Trading

