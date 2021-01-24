SHIELD (XSH) Hits 1-Day Volume of $24.00

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. In the last seven days, SHIELD has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. One SHIELD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SHIELD has a total market cap of $166,375.47 and approximately $24.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,433.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,323.92 or 0.04081946 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $138.77 or 0.00427849 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $435.42 or 0.01342513 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.99 or 0.00536439 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.34 or 0.00429630 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004099 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.22 or 0.00272000 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00023112 BTC.

About SHIELD

SHIELD (XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SHIELD

SHIELD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars.

