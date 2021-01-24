SHIELD (XSH) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. SHIELD has a market cap of $167,421.82 and approximately $29.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SHIELD has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar. One SHIELD coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32,637.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,429.28 or 0.04379247 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.15 or 0.00444748 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $450.69 or 0.01380882 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.39 or 0.00540445 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $139.29 or 0.00426780 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004074 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.92 or 0.00275526 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00024083 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

XSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

SHIELD Coin Trading

SHIELD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

