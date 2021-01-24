Shift (SHIFT) Price Up 39.1% This Week

Shift (CURRENCY:SHIFT) traded down 22.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 24th. Shift has a total market capitalization of $5.14 million and approximately $19.00 worth of Shift was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shift coin can currently be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00001150 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Shift has traded up 39.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00008429 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00009460 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002800 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004200 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001334 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002511 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Shift is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2016. Shift’s total supply is 13,860,686 coins. The Reddit community for Shift is /r/ShiftNrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Shift is www.shiftproject.com . Shift’s official Twitter account is @ShiftNrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Shift can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shift should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shift using one of the exchanges listed above.

