ShipChain (SHIP) One Day Volume Hits $7.00

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Over the last week, ShipChain has traded 51.8% lower against the dollar. ShipChain has a total market cap of $310,319.10 and $7.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ShipChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ShipChain Token Profile

SHIP is a token. Its launch date was December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 tokens. ShipChain’s official website is www.shipchain.io . The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain . ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

ShipChain Token Trading

ShipChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

