SIBCoin (SIB) Trading Up 17.8% Over Last 7 Days

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 24th. SIBCoin has a total market cap of $539,020.45 and $3,837.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SIBCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0285 or 0.00000088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SIBCoin has traded up 17.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32,345.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,322.25 or 0.04087962 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.76 or 0.00429007 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $433.19 or 0.01339286 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $174.28 or 0.00538829 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $139.54 or 0.00431416 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.15 or 0.00272540 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00023260 BTC.

About SIBCoin

SIBCoin (CRYPTO:SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 18,937,145 coins. The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.com . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here

SIBCoin Coin Trading

SIBCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIBCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SIBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

