Sicart Associates LLC Boosts Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sicart Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 290,312 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Intel accounts for approximately 3.6% of Sicart Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $14,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Grace Capital acquired a new stake in Intel during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $360,624.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,930,586.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $128,046.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. 140166 lifted their price objective on Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.34.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $56.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.