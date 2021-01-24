Sicart Associates LLC Grows Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sicart Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,017 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.7% of Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,892.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,762.03 and a 200-day moving average of $1,624.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,932.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,250.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,056.00 price target for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,831.72.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

