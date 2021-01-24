Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) (TSE:SIA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) (TSE:SIA) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$14.55.

SIA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) from C$11.00 to C$12.75 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

Shares of Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) stock traded up C$0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$13.46. The company had a trading volume of 308,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,138. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.92. The stock has a market cap of C$902.35 million and a PE ratio of -60.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.28, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Sienna Senior Living Inc. has a 1-year low of C$8.85 and a 1-year high of C$19.72.

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) (TSE:SIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.32). The business had revenue of C$166.85 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sienna Senior Living Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO)’s payout ratio is presently -423.42%.

About Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO)

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior housing and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through LTC and Retirement segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

