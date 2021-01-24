Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.10.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SLGN. Cfra raised shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Silgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. KeyCorp upgraded Silgan from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Silgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Silgan in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Silgan in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Silgan by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new position in Silgan during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Silgan by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SLGN opened at $37.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.47. Silgan has a fifty-two week low of $24.65 and a fifty-two week high of $40.44.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 29.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Research analysts predict that Silgan will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

