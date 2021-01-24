Siltronic AG (WAF.F) (FRA:WAF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) (FRA:WAF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €115.00 ($135.29).

WAF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oddo Bhf set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

FRA WAF opened at €145.20 ($170.82) on Friday. Siltronic AG has a 1-year low of €53.00 ($62.35) and a 1-year high of €153.20 ($180.24). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €131.32 and a 200 day moving average price of €96.09.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, and HiREF. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other applications.

