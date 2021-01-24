Siltronic AG (WAF.F) (FRA:WAF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) (FRA:WAF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €115.00 ($135.29).

WAF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oddo Bhf set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

FRA WAF opened at €145.20 ($170.82) on Friday. Siltronic AG has a 1-year low of €53.00 ($62.35) and a 1-year high of €153.20 ($180.24). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €131.32 and a 200 day moving average price of €96.09.

Siltronic AG (WAF.F) Company Profile

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, and HiREF. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other applications.

