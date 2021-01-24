Simple Software Solutions Price Reaches $0.0689 on Major Exchanges (SSS)

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded 69.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. Simple Software Solutions has a total market capitalization of $178,988.41 and $40.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Simple Software Solutions has traded 44% higher against the dollar. One Simple Software Solutions coin can now be purchased for $0.0689 or 0.00000217 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00010986 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00009319 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006512 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001152 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000396 BTC.

About Simple Software Solutions

Simple Software Solutions (SSS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,597,147 coins. The official website for Simple Software Solutions is sssolutions.io. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Simple Software Solutions Coin Trading

Simple Software Solutions can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Simple Software Solutions should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Simple Software Solutions using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

