SingularDTV (SNGLS) Trading Down 2.9% Over Last Week

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 24th. SingularDTV has a total market cap of $3.79 million and $135,728.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SingularDTV has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. One SingularDTV token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SingularDTV alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.57 or 0.00077044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.62 or 0.00855020 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00054818 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006082 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,424.97 or 0.04469116 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00016367 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00018053 BTC.

About SingularDTV

SNGLS is a token. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The official website for SingularDTV is singulardtv.com . SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling SingularDTV

SingularDTV can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularDTV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularDTV using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularDTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularDTV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.