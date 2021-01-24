SingularityNET Achieves Market Capitalization of $66.94 Million (AGI)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded 11% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $66.94 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for about $0.0776 or 0.00000242 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00076229 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.47 or 0.00785685 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00053527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006068 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,442.39 or 0.04506568 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00015177 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00017765 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET (AGI) is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 862,827,398 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

SingularityNET can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

