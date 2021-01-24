Skycoin (SKY) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $532,676.00

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. During the last week, Skycoin has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Skycoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00001638 BTC on major exchanges. Skycoin has a market capitalization of $9.89 million and $532,676.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00055720 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00130250 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00076502 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.52 or 0.00287945 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00071453 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00039293 BTC.

About Skycoin

Skycoin’s genesis date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com . The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Skycoin

Skycoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

