Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Position Trimmed by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,879 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,671 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,636,293 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,129,580,000 after acquiring an additional 653,069 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,224,838 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $469,214,000 after acquiring an additional 564,004 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,376,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $200,230,000 after acquiring an additional 670,598 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,119,902 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $162,946,000 after acquiring an additional 72,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 553,768 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $80,574,000 after acquiring an additional 91,118 shares in the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SWKS shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.44.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $161.27 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.90 and a 12 month high of $168.95. The firm has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.52 and a 200-day moving average of $144.53.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.33. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The company had revenue of $956.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.71, for a total transaction of $156,286.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,627.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 15,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.04, for a total value of $2,191,515.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,158 shares in the company, valued at $13,039,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,794 shares of company stock worth $8,500,206. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

