SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.77.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SM shares. MKM Partners boosted their price target on SM Energy from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on SM Energy from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays downgraded SM Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded SM Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2.50 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on SM Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SM Energy by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,707 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in SM Energy by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,670 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 11,249 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in SM Energy by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 43,471 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 22,957 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC purchased a new stake in SM Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in SM Energy by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 49,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 20,490 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SM traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.92. 4,297,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,489,727. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.65. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 6.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $10.40.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $281.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.49 million. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 462.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 807 gross productive oil wells and 519 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

