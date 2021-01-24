SmartCash Reaches Market Cap of $5.07 Million (SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. SmartCash has a market cap of $5.07 million and $141,830.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmartCash coin can now be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SmartCash has traded down 21.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,273.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,331.85 or 0.04258757 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.72 or 0.00433992 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $427.71 or 0.01367657 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.12 or 0.00553588 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $135.53 or 0.00433361 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004248 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.10 or 0.00284923 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00023885 BTC.

SmartCash Coin Profile

SmartCash (SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SmartCash Coin Trading

