Smartlands Network Price Tops $0.66 (SLT)

Smartlands Network (CURRENCY:SLT) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 24th. One Smartlands Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.66 or 0.00002036 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Smartlands Network has traded 31.2% lower against the US dollar. Smartlands Network has a total market cap of $3.36 million and $18,078.00 worth of Smartlands Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Smartlands Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00074324 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $238.69 or 0.00736601 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006042 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00050266 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,413.38 or 0.04361780 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00014971 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00017762 BTC.

Smartlands Network Profile

Smartlands Network is a token. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. Smartlands Network’s total supply is 7,186,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,100,896 tokens. The official website for Smartlands Network is smartlands.network . Smartlands Network’s official Twitter account is @renmaibao

Smartlands Network Token Trading

Smartlands Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartlands Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartlands Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smartlands Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Smartlands Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smartlands Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.