SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

Separately, Wolfe Research raised shares of SmileDirectClub from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

In other SmileDirectClub news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $115,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in SmileDirectClub in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in SmileDirectClub in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub stock opened at $11.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 2.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.96 and its 200 day moving average is $10.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. SmileDirectClub has a 52-week low of $3.64 and a 52-week high of $15.54.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 14.44% and a negative return on equity of 23.62%. The company had revenue of $156.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.18 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SmileDirectClub will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

