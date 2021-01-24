SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.50.
Separately, Wolfe Research raised shares of SmileDirectClub from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.
In other SmileDirectClub news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $115,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 66.04% of the company’s stock.
SmileDirectClub stock opened at $11.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 2.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.96 and its 200 day moving average is $10.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. SmileDirectClub has a 52-week low of $3.64 and a 52-week high of $15.54.
SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 14.44% and a negative return on equity of 23.62%. The company had revenue of $156.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.18 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SmileDirectClub will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About SmileDirectClub
SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.
