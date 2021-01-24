SnowGem (XSG) Price Down 13.2% This Week

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. During the last week, SnowGem has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. One SnowGem coin can now be purchased for $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, STEX and Graviex. SnowGem has a market cap of $1.36 million and $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SnowGem alerts:

Beam (BEAM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001159 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 95% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 93.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SnowGem Profile

SnowGem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SnowGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.