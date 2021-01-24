SnowSwap Price Up 38.2% Today (SNOW)

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded up 38.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One SnowSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $50.92 or 0.00157977 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SnowSwap has a market cap of $10.05 million and $4.50 million worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SnowSwap has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00054698 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00129455 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00075871 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.49 or 0.00283865 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00070361 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,181.07 or 0.99843092 BTC.

About SnowSwap

SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,371 coins. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap

SnowSwap Coin Trading

SnowSwap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

