Social Send Price Reaches $0.0127 on Exchanges (SEND)

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded 16.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. In the last week, Social Send has traded up 16.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Social Send coin can now be bought for $0.0127 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. Social Send has a total market capitalization of $687,200.89 and approximately $189.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Social Send Profile

SEND is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Social Send’s total supply is 54,317,039 coins. Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Social Send is socialsend.io . The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Social Send Coin Trading

Social Send can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Send directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Social Send should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Social Send using one of the exchanges listed above.

