Sociall 1-Day Volume Tops $3.00 (SCL)

Sociall (CURRENCY:SCL) traded 20.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. One Sociall token can currently be bought for $0.0120 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sociall has traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar. Sociall has a market cap of $201,097.06 and approximately $3.00 worth of Sociall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sociall Profile

Sociall (SCL) is a token. Its launch date was July 28th, 2017. Sociall’s total supply is 16,714,020 tokens. The Reddit community for Sociall is /r/sociall and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sociall’s official Twitter account is @sociall_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sociall’s official message board is medium.com/@sociall.io . The official website for Sociall is sociall.io

Sociall Token Trading

Sociall can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sociall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sociall should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sociall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

