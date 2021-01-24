Solana (SOL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $936.95 Million

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. One Solana coin can currently be bought for $3.58 or 0.00010754 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Solana has a market capitalization of $936.95 million and approximately $37.14 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Solana has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00075696 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $270.00 or 0.00811647 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00052015 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005911 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,490.67 or 0.04481075 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00015722 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00017747 BTC.

About Solana

Solana (CRYPTO:SOL) is a coin. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 488,630,611 coins and its circulating supply is 261,900,137 coins. Solana’s official message board is medium.com/solana-labs . Solana’s official website is solana.com . Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

