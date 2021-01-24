Solana (SOL) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $29.00 Million

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 24th. During the last seven days, Solana has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. One Solana coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.62 or 0.00011338 BTC on exchanges. Solana has a total market capitalization of $948.57 million and approximately $29.00 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Solana alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00075231 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.55 or 0.00787423 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006065 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00051834 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,437.58 or 0.04500096 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00015101 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00017727 BTC.

About Solana

SOL is a coin. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 488,630,611 coins and its circulating supply is 261,900,137 coins. Solana’s official website is solana.com . Solana’s official message board is medium.com/solana-labs . Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Solana

Solana can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solana should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Solana using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Solana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Solana and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.