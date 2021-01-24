SolarCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,112.00 (SLR)

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. SolarCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and $1,112.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SolarCoin has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. One SolarCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0188 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $141.18 or 0.00437669 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004121 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000206 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003459 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003496 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000275 BTC.

SolarCoin Coin Profile

SolarCoin (SLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2013. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,035,169,095 coins and its circulating supply is 62,076,395 coins. The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SolarCoin is solarcoin.org

SolarCoin Coin Trading

SolarCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SolarCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SolarCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

