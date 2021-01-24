Solaris Market Cap Hits $502,772.47 (XLR)

Solaris (CURRENCY:XLR) traded 74.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Solaris has a market cap of $502,772.47 and $25,015.00 worth of Solaris was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Solaris coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00001102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Solaris has traded up 35.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 31.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000977 BTC.

About Solaris

Solaris is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Solaris’ total supply is 2,174,480 coins and its circulating supply is 1,448,441 coins. The Reddit community for Solaris is /r/solarisxlr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Solaris’ official website is solariscoin.com . Solaris’ official Twitter account is @SolarisCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Solaris

Solaris can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solaris directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solaris should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Solaris using one of the exchanges listed above.

