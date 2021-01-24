Sologenic Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $627,395.00 (SOLO)

Sologenic (CURRENCY:SOLO) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 24th. Sologenic has a market cap of $166.65 million and $627,395.00 worth of Sologenic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sologenic token can currently be purchased for $0.83 or 0.00002625 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Sologenic has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00055540 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00130270 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00076395 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.55 or 0.00288389 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00071561 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00039466 BTC.

About Sologenic

Sologenic’s genesis date was November 1st, 2019. Sologenic’s total supply is 399,996,702 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,001,808 tokens. Sologenic’s official Twitter account is @realSologenic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sologenic’s official website is www.sologenic.com

Buying and Selling Sologenic

