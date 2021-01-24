South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.67.

SJI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in South Jersey Industries by 8.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after buying an additional 11,836 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $270,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 50.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 19.7% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 40,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 6,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 103.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SJI opened at $21.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84. South Jersey Industries has a 12-month low of $18.24 and a 12-month high of $33.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $261.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.28 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This is a positive change from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is 108.04%.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

