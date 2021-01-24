Spaceswap (MILK2) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $24,459.00

Spaceswap (CURRENCY:MILK2) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Spaceswap has a market capitalization of $63,711.35 and approximately $24,459.00 worth of Spaceswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Spaceswap has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Spaceswap token can currently be purchased for about $0.0308 or 0.00000094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00057357 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.48 or 0.00129875 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00076823 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.44 or 0.00279550 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00069693 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00039286 BTC.

Spaceswap Token Profile

Spaceswap’s total supply is 2,341,534 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,069,435 tokens. Spaceswap’s official website is spaceswap.app

Buying and Selling Spaceswap

Spaceswap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spaceswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spaceswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spaceswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

