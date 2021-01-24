SparkPoint Hits Market Cap of $21.65 Million (SRK)

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. SparkPoint has a market cap of $21.65 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SparkPoint has traded up 13.4% against the dollar. One SparkPoint coin can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About SparkPoint

SparkPoint (SRK) is a coin. It launched on March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,309,127,358 coins. SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SparkPoint is medium.com/theecosystem . The official website for SparkPoint is sparkpoint.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

