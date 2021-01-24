SparkPoint (SRK) Price Up 0.6% This Week

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. SparkPoint has a total market cap of $20.00 million and approximately $1.81 million worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SparkPoint has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SparkPoint coin can currently be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00073844 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $236.29 or 0.00728526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006034 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00049576 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,413.60 or 0.04358449 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00015014 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00017747 BTC.

About SparkPoint

SparkPoint (CRYPTO:SRK) is a coin. Its launch date was March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,309,127,358 coins. SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . SparkPoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem . The official website for SparkPoint is sparkpoint.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

SparkPoint Coin Trading

