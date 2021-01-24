Spartan Protocol Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.41 Million (SPARTA)

Spartan Protocol (CURRENCY:SPARTA) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 24th. During the last seven days, Spartan Protocol has traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Spartan Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000762 BTC on exchanges. Spartan Protocol has a total market capitalization of $15.31 million and $3.41 million worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00054698 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00129455 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00075871 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.49 or 0.00283865 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00070361 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,181.07 or 0.99843092 BTC.

Spartan Protocol Profile

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 62,326,686 tokens. The official message board for Spartan Protocol is medium.com/@spartanprotocol . Spartan Protocol’s official website is spartanprotocol.org

Spartan Protocol Token Trading

Spartan Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spartan Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spartan Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spartan Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

