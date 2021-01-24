SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,401 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb owned approximately 0.17% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF worth $3,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDYG. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 1,786.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MDYG opened at $74.69 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $34.68 and a 12 month high of $75.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.00.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

